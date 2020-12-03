Sundance, Macon partner for 2021 film festival

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Sundance Film Festival will partner with Macon Film Festival to bring movies to you.
Due to the pandemic, organizers of the Sundance Film Festival selected Macon as one of its locations for satellite screenings.
Screenings will show at the Douglas Theatre for an in-person experience.
President of the board director for Macon Film Festival Steven Fulbright says viewers can also watch the films virtually.
“Imagine the festival spread out over 35 cities. Instead of being in one city, think communities all over the country,” Fulbright said. “So the Douglas will be the place in Macon where you will be able to participate in the Sundance Film Festival which is a huge opportunity locally and for people all around Georgia.”
Fulbright says in addition to the screenings, there will be events and “artist-talks” about the films. He says they are still in the beginning stages of planning.
Event information
The festival runs from January 28 through February 3, 2021.