UPDATE (Thursday, December 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
18578
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  433,353 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 3. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1242 6691.45 40 107
Atkinson 532 6386.55 9 73
Bacon 665 5831.29 20 52
Baker 108 3465.98 6 21
Baldwin 2547 5732.87 69 186
Banks 797 3988.59 12 95
Barrow 3329 3853.77 58 315
Bartow 4641 4189.72 101 375
Ben Hill 959 5761.49 35 96
Berrien 609 3159.37 18 30
Bibb 7514 4938.55 220 973
Bleckley 551 4291.95 30 36
Brantley 556 2895.53 18 47
Brooks 636 4044 26 56
Bryan 1468 3750.93 16 108
Bulloch 3326 4185.39 35 152
Burke 1016 4547.49 12 101
Butts 915 3634.7 45 63
Calhoun 281 4448.31 11 51
Camden 1807 3351.01 18 86
Candler 581 5361.26 27 46
Carroll 4181 3480.71 84 229
Catoosa 2144 3117.59 29 100
Charlton 704 5312.81 11 38
Chatham 10824 3704.62 203 915
Chattahoochee 2010 18699.41 1 16
Chattooga 1158 4675.77 31 83
Cherokee 9476 3554.16 114 631
Clarke 6869 5292.84 55 283
Clay 126 4413.31 3 9
Clayton 10052 3297.49 197 781
Clinch 495 7436.9 13 37
Cobb 27232 3444.52 501 2183
Coffee 2697 6265.97 72 379
Colquitt 2265 4989.76 42 178
Columbia 5531 3486.71 73 234
Cook 804 4610.88 19 71
Coweta 3740 2460.51 69 184
Crawford 236 1930 6 29
Crisp 726 3257.21 26 91
Dade 528 3266.92 7 34
Dawson 1167 4318.86 11 109
Decatur 1400 5318.74 41 106
DeKalb 26735 3370.72 444 2659
Dodge 718 3522.2 38 64
Dooly 428 3194.03 18 59
Dougherty 3477 3867.42 199 696
Douglas 5129 3376.43 85 521
Early 618 6091.07 36 45
Echols 277 6979.09 2 10
Effingham 2124 3317.4 32 134
Elbert 949 5009.24 19 85
Emanuel 1285 5669.78 43 94
Evans 523 4893.8 8 51
Fannin 1012 3844.98 31 90
Fayette 2804 2385.49 62 156
Floyd 5221 5225.39 80 437
Forsyth 6497 2573 63 449
Franklin 1213 5199.54 19 87
Fulton 38494 3502.06 675 2906
Gilmer 1240 3946.91 29 110
Glascock 64 2115.7 2 5
Glynn 4188 4867.11 111 348
Gordon 3160 5443.68 55 170
Grady 926 3773.43 27 107
Greene 656 3504.84 26 64
Gwinnett 37875 3900.04 506 3189
Habersham 2419 5281.66 81 278
Hall 12802 6204.05 196 1277
Hancock 517 6310.26 47 71
Haralson 909 2958.79 20 41
Harris 977 2814.59 28 99
Hart 760 2911.1 20 82
Heard 310 2506.06 7 21
Henry 7925 3303.93 130 343
Houston 4427 2819.04 104 423
Irwin 421 4463.06 11 43
Jackson 3293 4408.3 52 259
Jasper 294 2070.57 5 23
Jeff Davis 842 5558.49 29 77
Jefferson 969 6327.96 38 96
Jenkins 488 5690.3 34 69
Johnson 467 4833.87 28 70
Jones 768 2686.16 20 61
Lamar 567 2930.69 23 52
Lanier 346 3342.67 7 16
Laurens 2262 4782.65 108 207
Lee 836 2789.36 32 111
Liberty 1509 2437.65 29 130
Lincoln 283 3483.08 8 33
Long 325 1631.94 5 18
Lowndes 5340 4530.11 95 235
Lumpkin 1317 3896.22 19 127
Macon 301 2317.52 15 57
Madison 1068 3539.12 13 76
Marion 221 2664.9 10 24
McDuffie 800 3704.22 21 88
McIntosh 369 2533.12 8 37
Meriwether 651 3097.05 19 85
Miller 358 6210.96 2 21
Mitchell 913 4139.46 48 158
Monroe 932 3361.34 59 98
Montgomery 400 4336.51 9 27
Morgan 596 3114.22 7 48
Murray 1861 4622.34 23 110
Muscogee 7049 3678.52 190 730
Newton 3452 3072.43 106 358
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17739 0 215 744
Oconee 1083 2594.82 35 84
Oglethorpe 519 3405.51 13 49
Paulding 4194 2430.71 81 177
Peach 969 3539.73 28 115
Pickens 1061 3164.33 14 81
Pierce 746 3816.83 26 89
Pike 475 2518.56 12 41
Polk 2045 4703.1 34 184
Pulaski 387 3552.74 24 40
Putnam 923 4217.5 30 79
Quitman 45 1961.64 1 7
Rabun 619 3644.18 12 70
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 9789 4840.29 197 720
Rockdale 2651 2791.7 55 372
Schley 131 2483.41 2 17
Screven 470 3381.29 11 49
Seminole 485 5958.23 12 39
Spalding 1979 2863.55 75 232
Stephens 1580 6001.22 45 152
Stewart 582 9495.84 17 83
Sumter 1052 3578.35 69 212
Talbot 204 3312.76 8 29
Taliaferro 38 2328.43 0 2
Tattnall 1031 4057.3 20 74
Taylor 287 3606.43 13 36
Telfair 521 3330.35 25 51
Terrell 358 4228.18 32 77
Thomas 1782 4010.71 77 181
Tift 2383 5836.39 67 266
Toombs 1672 6196.49 61 125
Towns 575 4778.13 21 74
Treutlen 334 4890.91 14 34
Troup 3354 4763.26 118 368
Turner 383 4742.45 24 56
Twiggs 257 3178.33 14 58
Union 1107 4369.45 35 116
Unknown 2201 0 1 30
Upson 951 3619.13 71 106
Walker 2654 3812.67 51 119
Walton 2994 3124.8 78 261
Ware 1921 5357.99 72 218
Warren 187 3589.25 6 29
Washington 995 4900.99 20 61
Wayne 1481 4940.95 45 143
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 23
White 1356 4269.79 28 141
Whitfield 7885 7533.06 85 397
Wilcox 293 3333.33 25 56
Wilkes 375 3744.76 7 47
Wilkinson 425 4765.11 18 75
Worth 660 3276.74 35 107
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,763,688 (4,396,665 reported molecular tests; 367,023 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 433,353 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 35,571 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,879 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

