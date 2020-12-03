COVID-19: ‘Explosion of cases’ brings ‘crisis situtation’

|
(NBC News) — Doctors identified the first US coronavirus infection on January 20. Now, almost a year and more than 14 million cases, later health officials are warning of a “crisis situation” amid an “explosion of cases.”
More than 200,000 new positive tests and more than 2,700 hundred deaths were recorded Wednesday, both new records.
“What we’re seeing right now is a surge on top of a surge on top of a surge in cases across the country,” says Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of the Biden-Harris COVID Advisory Board.
Hospitals and morgues are running out of space in the hardest-hit areas, with prognosis things could get even worse.
The Centers for Disease Control is warning 20,000 could die from COVID-19 Christmas week alone.
“The reality is December and January and February, are going to be rough times,” says CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. “I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”
Still, doctors are urging Americans not to lose hope.
“Help is on the way. We’re going to be giving vaccines toward the middle of December, and then more in January and February,” Dr. Anthony Fauci notes.
