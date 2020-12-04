Cool and breezy this weekend

|
The cold front has moved through Middle Georgia this afternoon, bringing rain and now cool and breezy conditions.
Tomorrow will bring another day of cool weather, but sunshine will hang around all day.
Highs on Saturday will warm to the upper 50’s and low 60’s across the area.
By Sunday another system will approach the area from the west.
There are still some questions with this as to how far north it will move and how much moisture will make it to Middle Georgia but expect a few showers possible overnight.
Next week will be quiet with temps staying a little cooler than normal.
Overnight lows will return to the 30’s, although a hard freeze is not forecast.
Still watching for the potential of some heavy rain next weekend, but it is pretty far out.