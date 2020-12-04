BCSO asking for help locating missing man

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing person.
56-year-old William Gregory Roberts was last seen on October 28. Family members told investigators he abuses illegal substances and they’re concerned for his well-being.
Roberts has been known to visit the Bloomfield area with an unknown Hispanic male. The Sheriff’s Office says he also travels to Milledgeville.
He’s described as a white male with gray hair, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds.
If you know where Roberts is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.