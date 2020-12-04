Biden adjusting agenda to reflect narrow divide in Congress

By
Associated Press
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is adjusting the scope of his agenda to meet the realities of governing under a divided Congress and the complications of legislating during a historic pandemic.

Biden’s team and congressional Democrats are looking at ways they can wrap some climate change provisions into a coronavirus aid bill.

The team is considering smaller-scale changes to the Affordable Care Act. And they’re already working on an array of executive actions that will allow Biden to achieve some of his priorities without Congress.

The maneuvering reflects the reality that passing any major Democratic priorities would be a heavy lift.

Previous articleRant and Rave: December 3rd
Associated Press
http://www.ap.org/
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.