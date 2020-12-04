What the COVID-19 vaccine could mean for healthcare workers

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several pharmaceutical companies are preparing for their coronavirus vaccines to go through the FDA approval process.
The Georgia Department of Health has a Covid-19 Vaccine distribution plan ready to go.
Michael Hokanson, with the North Central Health District, says the plan is considered a draft that could change.
The plan lists healthcare workers, first responders, and people living and working in long term care facilities will get the vaccine first.
Spencer Hawkins, with Macon-Bibb Emergency Management, says it could be months before the vaccine is distributed to everyone else. That means you should keep up with pandemic restrictions until it happens.
“Until we understand what the distribution looks like, what the quantities look like, who is getting it when, that we all continue to take our precautions and our preparedness measures,” said Hawkins, “wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding mass gathering, and frequently washing or sanitizing your hands.”
Health officials say with the upcoming holidays, you should only celebrate with people who live in your home.