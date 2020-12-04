Little Richard music festival canceled until 2021

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The “Richard Rocks International Music Festival” in honor of the late singer Little Richard, is canceled until 2021.
Richard’s family announced Friday the event was supposed to be from November 28 to December 5, but was called off due to the pandemic.
Stanley Stewart, Little Richard’s cousin, says Stewart Productions was putting the music festival together in recognition of the singer’s 88th birthday.
“Macon meant so much to him as we’ve said for years. The well wishes have come in since he passed up until this point, and happy birthday greetings, we wanted to do something from a family perspective from both the Stewart side and the Penniman side to say thank you to the community,” said Stewart.
Stewart says there will be a birthday celebration Saturday from 11a.m. to 6p.m. at the Little Richard House on Craft street in Macon.