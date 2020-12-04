Sparks Yoga offers unique yoga classes during pandemic

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Sparks Yoga in Macon is offering a class that literally takes you to new heights.
They offer several aerial yoga classes in addition to their regular yoga classes.
The classes are one hour long, and allow participants to enhance their yoga practice.
Owner of Sparks Yoga, Christa Conn, says the classes they offer are a great option if you’re looking for a socially distanced workout.
“We think of the aerial sling as a yoga prop, so something that helps you get into poses that might not be accessible or helps you deepen poses a little further and is also super fun and exciting,” said Conn.
How to sign up for a class:
Go to the Sparks Yoga website and register there.
They offer drop in prices, as well as class packages.