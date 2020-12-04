Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump’s Campaign lawsuit

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Trump Campaign filed an election contest today in Georgia, seeking to invalidate the state’s presidential election results.

Houston and Hancock counties are listed in the lawsuit.

Joining President Trump and the Trump campaign in the lawsuit is David Shafer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, who is also a Trump presidential elector.

“What was filed today clearly documents that there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes that were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations the Secretary of State is preparing to certify,” said Ray S. Smith III, lead counsel for the Trump Campaign. “The massive irregularities, mistakes, and potential fraud violate the Georgia Election Code, making it impossible to know with certainty the actual outcome of the presidential race in Georgia.”

Attached to the complaint are sworn affidavits from dozens of Georgia residents swearing under penalty of perjury to what they witnessed during the election: failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots, the appearance of mysterious “pristine” absentee ballots not received in official absentee ballot envelopes that were voted almost solely for Joe Biden, failure to allow poll watchers meaningful access to observe the election, among other violations of law.

Data experts also provided sworn testimony in the lawsuit identifying thousands of illegal votes: 2,560 felons; 66,247 underage voters, 2,423 votes from people not registered; 1,043 individuals registered at post office boxes; 4,926 individuals who voted in Georgia after registering in another state; 395 individuals who voted in two states; 15,700 votes from people who moved out of state before the election; 40,279 votes of people who moved without re-registering in their new county; and another 30,000 to 40,000 absentee ballots lacking proper signature matching and verification.

“The Secretary of State has orchestrated the worst excuse for an election in Georgia history,” added Smith. “We are asking the Court to vacate the certification of the presidential election and to order a new statewide election for president. Alternatively, we are asking the Court to enjoin the certification and allow the Georgia legislature to reclaim its duty under the U.S. Constitution to appoint the presidential electors for the state,” Smith concluded.

