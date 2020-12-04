UPDATE (Friday, December 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 4, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/4/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  438,300 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 4. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1251 6739.94 40 107
Atkinson 536 6434.57 9 73
Bacon 667 5848.82 20 52
Baker 108 3465.98 6 21
Baldwin 2556 5753.13 69 186
Banks 811 4058.65 12 97
Barrow 3382 3915.12 58 315
Bartow 4708 4250.21 102 376
Ben Hill 970 5827.58 35 97
Berrien 611 3169.74 18 30
Bibb 7562 4970.1 223 979
Bleckley 557 4338.68 30 36
Brantley 557 2900.74 18 47
Brooks 644 4094.87 26 56
Bryan 1472 3761.15 16 108
Bulloch 3343 4206.78 35 153
Burke 1024 4583.3 13 101
Butts 921 3658.54 45 64
Calhoun 292 4622.45 11 51
Camden 1810 3356.58 18 86
Candler 581 5361.26 27 46
Carroll 4245 3534 84 229
Catoosa 2168 3152.49 29 100
Charlton 707 5335.45 11 38
Chatham 10868 3719.68 203 920
Chattahoochee 2009 18690.11 1 16
Chattooga 1164 4699.99 32 85
Cherokee 9604 3602.17 114 637
Clarke 6938 5346.01 55 283
Clay 126 4413.31 3 9
Clayton 10213 3350.3 197 784
Clinch 495 7436.9 13 37
Cobb 27602 3491.33 502 2191
Coffee 2736 6356.58 72 379
Colquitt 2276 5013.99 42 178
Columbia 5593 3525.79 73 235
Cook 813 4662.5 19 72
Coweta 3779 2486.17 70 184
Crawford 237 1938.17 6 28
Crisp 733 3288.62 26 91
Dade 543 3359.73 7 37
Dawson 1189 4400.28 11 112
Decatur 1406 5341.54 41 107
DeKalb 27145 3422.41 445 2671
Dodge 722 3541.82 38 66
Dooly 431 3216.42 18 59
Dougherty 3489 3880.76 199 697
Douglas 5193 3418.56 86 525
Early 619 6100.93 37 45
Echols 280 7054.67 2 10
Effingham 2129 3325.21 32 136
Elbert 953 5030.35 20 85
Emanuel 1285 5669.78 43 95
Evans 524 4903.15 8 51
Fannin 1030 3913.37 31 90
Fayette 2838 2414.42 62 157
Floyd 5293 5297.45 81 445
Forsyth 6593 2611.02 64 458
Franklin 1233 5285.27 19 87
Fulton 39001 3548.19 677 2928
Gilmer 1255 3994.65 29 111
Glascock 64 2115.7 2 5
Glynn 4198 4878.73 113 350
Gordon 3196 5505.69 55 170
Grady 929 3785.66 27 108
Greene 668 3568.95 26 64
Gwinnett 38434 3957.6 510 3206
Habersham 2452 5353.71 82 284
Hall 12967 6284.01 199 1284
Hancock 519 6334.68 47 71
Haralson 922 3001.11 20 41
Harris 984 2834.75 28 99
Hart 783 2999.2 20 82
Heard 313 2530.32 8 22
Henry 8031 3348.12 130 343
Houston 4449 2833.05 104 422
Irwin 426 4516.06 11 43
Jackson 3367 4507.36 53 262
Jasper 298 2098.74 5 23
Jeff Davis 848 5598.1 30 78
Jefferson 973 6354.08 38 96
Jenkins 488 5690.3 34 69
Johnson 468 4844.22 28 70
Jones 773 2703.65 20 61
Lamar 579 2992.71 23 53
Lanier 348 3361.99 7 16
Laurens 2285 4831.28 108 210
Lee 840 2802.71 32 111
Liberty 1524 2461.88 29 131
Lincoln 285 3507.69 9 34
Long 326 1636.96 5 18
Lowndes 5374 4558.95 95 236
Lumpkin 1332 3940.6 19 130
Macon 302 2325.22 15 58
Madison 1094 3625.28 13 76
Marion 221 2664.9 10 24
McDuffie 809 3745.89 21 88
McIntosh 373 2560.58 8 37
Meriwether 652 3101.81 19 85
Miller 358 6210.96 2 21
Mitchell 914 4144 48 158
Monroe 943 3401.02 59 99
Montgomery 401 4347.35 9 27
Morgan 601 3140.35 7 48
Murray 1892 4699.34 23 111
Muscogee 7105 3707.74 190 732
Newton 3518 3131.17 106 358
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17848 0 220 744
Oconee 1095 2623.57 35 85
Oglethorpe 522 3425.2 13 50
Paulding 4272 2475.92 81 179
Peach 976 3565.3 28 115
Pickens 1085 3235.91 14 84
Pierce 746 3816.83 26 89
Pike 481 2550.37 12 42
Polk 2046 4705.4 34 188
Pulaski 388 3561.92 24 40
Putnam 930 4249.49 30 79
Quitman 45 1961.64 1 7
Rabun 637 3750.15 12 74
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 9897 4893.69 197 726
Rockdale 2690 2832.77 55 377
Schley 133 2521.33 2 17
Screven 471 3388.49 11 49
Seminole 491 6031.94 12 40
Spalding 1986 2873.68 75 234
Stephens 1607 6103.77 45 156
Stewart 582 9495.84 17 83
Sumter 1064 3619.17 69 213
Talbot 205 3329 8 29
Taliaferro 38 2328.43 0 2
Tattnall 1038 4084.85 21 75
Taylor 286 3593.87 13 37
Telfair 521 3330.35 26 51
Terrell 358 4228.18 32 77
Thomas 1792 4033.22 77 182
Tift 2413 5909.87 68 267
Toombs 1678 6218.73 61 125
Towns 582 4836.3 21 74
Treutlen 334 4890.91 14 34
Troup 3363 4776.04 118 369
Turner 385 4767.21 24 56
Twiggs 258 3190.7 14 58
Union 1118 4412.87 37 117
Unknown 2264 0 1 33
Upson 955 3634.36 71 106
Walker 2683 3854.33 51 120
Walton 3039 3171.77 78 262
Ware 1921 5357.99 72 218
Warren 189 3627.64 6 29
Washington 998 4915.77 20 61
Wayne 1493 4980.98 45 143
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 24
White 1373 4323.32 28 142
Whitfield 8044 7684.96 87 400
Wilcox 297 3378.84 25 56
Wilkes 383 3824.65 8 48
Wilkinson 428 4798.74 18 75
Worth 663 3291.63 35 108
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,803,982 (4,435,020 reported molecular tests; 368,962 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 438,300 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 35,783 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,922 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, December 4, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!