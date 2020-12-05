Dollar General in east Macon robbed

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Jeffersonville Road.

The incident occurred Friday, just before 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies, a man individual entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. Once the suspect got cash, he ran out of the store towards Chestney Road. No one was injured during this incident.

The individual was described as a white male, he was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded jacket, camouflage pants and he had on a black mask covering his face.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.