UPDATE (Saturday, December 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 5, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  442,017 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 5. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1247 6718.39 40 107
Atkinson 538 6458.58 9 73
Bacon 666 5840.06 20 52
Baker 108 3465.98 6 21
Baldwin 2565 5773.39 69 190
Banks 823 4118.71 12 100
Barrow 3428 3968.37 58 318
Bartow 4746 4284.51 102 380
Ben Hill 973 5845.6 35 97
Berrien 625 3242.37 18 30
Bibb 7627 5012.82 223 980
Bleckley 561 4369.84 30 36
Brantley 558 2905.95 18 47
Brooks 650 4133.02 26 56
Bryan 1480 3781.59 16 108
Bulloch 3353 4219.36 35 153
Burke 1027 4596.72 13 101
Butts 930 3694.29 45 65
Calhoun 294 4654.11 11 52
Camden 1829 3391.81 18 86
Candler 584 5388.95 27 46
Carroll 4265 3550.65 86 229
Catoosa 2215 3220.83 29 101
Charlton 713 5380.73 11 38
Chatham 10926 3739.53 204 920
Chattahoochee 2012 18718.02 1 16
Chattooga 1170 4724.22 32 86
Cherokee 9680 3630.68 114 639
Clarke 7020 5409.2 55 284
Clay 127 4448.34 3 9
Clayton 10299 3378.52 198 787
Clinch 495 7436.9 13 37
Cobb 27833 3520.54 502 2197
Coffee 2760 6412.34 72 383
Colquitt 2284 5031.61 43 179
Columbia 5677 3578.75 75 238
Cook 818 4691.17 19 72
Coweta 3805 2503.27 71 184
Crawford 238 1946.35 6 28
Crisp 735 3297.59 26 91
Dade 550 3403.04 7 37
Dawson 1207 4466.9 11 115
Decatur 1418 5387.13 41 107
DeKalb 27419 3456.96 449 2693
Dodge 726 3561.44 39 66
Dooly 440 3283.58 18 59
Dougherty 3496 3888.55 199 699
Douglas 5234 3445.55 86 531
Early 620 6110.78 37 45
Echols 281 7079.87 2 10
Effingham 2134 3333.02 32 136
Elbert 955 5040.91 20 85
Emanuel 1290 5691.85 43 95
Evans 526 4921.87 8 52
Fannin 1042 3958.97 30 91
Fayette 2866 2438.24 62 157
Floyd 5330 5334.48 83 445
Forsyth 6654 2635.17 65 464
Franklin 1240 5315.27 19 88
Fulton 39337 3578.76 683 2957
Gilmer 1265 4026.48 29 113
Glascock 65 2148.76 2 5
Glynn 4215 4898.49 115 352
Gordon 3223 5552.21 55 175
Grady 932 3797.88 27 108
Greene 675 3606.35 26 64
Gwinnett 38784 3993.64 513 3227
Habersham 2494 5445.41 82 287
Hall 13133 6364.46 199 1296
Hancock 520 6346.88 47 71
Haralson 930 3027.15 20 41
Harris 993 2860.68 28 99
Hart 789 3022.18 20 82
Heard 313 2530.32 8 22
Henry 8132 3390.23 132 345
Houston 4496 2862.98 104 427
Irwin 429 4547.86 11 43
Jackson 3430 4591.7 53 264
Jasper 301 2119.87 5 23
Jeff Davis 849 5604.7 30 78
Jefferson 984 6425.91 38 96
Jenkins 488 5690.3 34 69
Johnson 469 4854.57 28 70
Jones 778 2721.14 20 62
Lamar 589 3044.4 23 54
Lanier 348 3361.99 7 16
Laurens 2296 4854.53 108 212
Lee 844 2816.06 32 111
Liberty 1533 2476.42 29 131
Lincoln 286 3520 9 34
Long 328 1647 5 18
Lowndes 5410 4589.49 95 237
Lumpkin 1345 3979.05 19 132
Macon 308 2371.42 15 58
Madison 1116 3698.18 13 76
Marion 221 2664.9 10 24
McDuffie 813 3764.41 21 88
McIntosh 373 2560.58 8 38
Meriwether 653 3106.57 19 85
Miller 358 6210.96 2 21
Mitchell 916 4153.06 49 158
Monroe 953 3437.08 59 101
Montgomery 401 4347.35 9 27
Morgan 605 3161.25 7 48
Murray 1918 4763.92 23 112
Muscogee 7142 3727.05 191 733
Newton 3552 3161.44 107 358
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17889 0 222 755
Oconee 1107 2652.32 35 85
Oglethorpe 527 3458.01 13 50
Paulding 4314 2500.26 83 180
Peach 983 3590.87 28 115
Pickens 1095 3265.73 14 84
Pierce 750 3837.3 26 90
Pike 485 2571.58 12 42
Polk 2058 4732.99 34 189
Pulaski 391 3589.46 25 41
Putnam 934 4267.76 30 80
Quitman 45 1961.64 1 7
Rabun 644 3791.36 12 75
Randolph 348 5152.5 30 61
Richmond 10012 4950.55 200 729
Rockdale 2723 2867.52 56 379
Schley 135 2559.24 2 17
Screven 472 3395.68 11 49
Seminole 492 6044.23 12 40
Spalding 2000 2893.94 77 234
Stephens 1625 6172.14 45 158
Stewart 582 9495.84 17 83
Sumter 1069 3636.18 69 214
Talbot 207 3361.48 8 29
Taliaferro 39 2389.71 0 2
Tattnall 1043 4104.52 21 75
Taylor 289 3631.57 13 37
Telfair 522 3336.74 26 51
Terrell 358 4228.18 32 78
Thomas 1811 4075.98 78 183
Tift 2443 5983.35 68 268
Toombs 1681 6229.85 61 125
Towns 583 4844.61 22 75
Treutlen 334 4890.91 14 34
Troup 3378 4797.34 119 370
Turner 385 4767.21 24 56
Twiggs 263 3252.54 15 57
Union 1121 4424.71 37 117
Unknown 2290 0 1 34
Upson 962 3661 71 106
Walker 2715 3900.3 51 121
Walton 3082 3216.65 78 265
Ware 1922 5360.78 72 218
Warren 191 3666.03 6 30
Washington 1005 4950.25 20 61
Wayne 1513 5047.71 45 143
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 24
White 1395 4392.59 28 146
Whitfield 8160 7795.78 88 402
Wilcox 301 3424.35 25 56
Wilkes 385 3844.62 8 48
Wilkinson 431 4832.38 18 76
Worth 668 3316.45 35 108
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,835,781 (4,466,200 reported molecular tests; 369,581 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 442,017 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 36,001 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,969 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

