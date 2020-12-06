Deputies investigating armed robbery at Murphy USA on Zebulon Road

According to deputies, around 6:30pm, a man with a gun entered the store located at 5935 Zebulon Road.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
39
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who robbed the Murphy USA gas station on Zebulon Road Friday night.

According to deputies, around 6:30pm, a man with a gun entered the store located at 5935 Zebulon Road. Deputies say he pulled out the gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the cash, the suspect ran from the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleDeputies looking for suspect who robbed Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue
Next articleDeputies searching for missing Macon man with medical issues
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.