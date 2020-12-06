Deputies investigating armed robbery at Murphy USA on Zebulon Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who robbed the Murphy USA gas station on Zebulon Road Friday night.
According to deputies, around 6:30pm, a man with a gun entered the store located at 5935 Zebulon Road. Deputies say he pulled out the gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the cash, the suspect ran from the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
