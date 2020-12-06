Deputies looking for suspect who robbed Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar Saturday morning.
Deputies report around 8:30am, a man with a gun entered the store located at 800 Pio Nono Avenue. Deputies say the man used the gun to demand money from the clerk. After getting the cash, he then ran away from the scene.
No one was injured during this incident.
The suspect was described as being in his late teens to early twenties, wearing a black hoodie and white jeans with rips in them, with a mask covering his face.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
