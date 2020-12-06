Deputies make additional arrest in connection to homicide at Riverbend Apartments

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes another arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at the Riverbend Apartments in Macon.
Deputies say 21-year-old Devin Smiley, of Macon, turned himself in Friday afternoon. He’s charged with Murder and Party to a Crime in connection to the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez.
Deputies found Gonzalez shot to death near his car at the Riverbend Apartments on November 22nd. According to investigators several males were gathered near Gonzalez’s vehicle, and one of the men approached Gonzalez , robbed him and then shot him.
Deputies also arrested 22-year-old Jamal Roundtree. Deputies say he is one of the males who gathered near the vehicle when the homicide and robbery occurred. Roundtree remains in the Bibb County Jail charged with Homicide and Party to a Crime.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.