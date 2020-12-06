Deputies searching for missing Macon man with medical issues

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who needs medicine for his medical issues.
Deputies say 81-year-old Albert Funchess walked away from his home in the 4100 block of Ayers Road around 4:30pm, Friday.
Funchess is a bald man who is around 5’10” and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans, and blue and yellow tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the his whereabouts can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.