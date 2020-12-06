Deputies searching for missing Macon man with medical issues

Albert Funchess is a bald man who is around 5'10" and weighs about 165 pounds.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
53
Albert Funchess
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who needs medicine for his medical issues.

Deputies say 81-year-old Albert Funchess walked away from his home in the 4100 block of Ayers Road around 4:30pm, Friday.

Funchess is a bald man who is around 5’10” and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans, and blue and yellow tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the his whereabouts can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleDeputies investigating armed robbery at Murphy USA on Zebulon Road
Next articleDeputies searching for missing Macon woman in need of medical help
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.