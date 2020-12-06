Deputies searching for missing Macon woman in need of medical help

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing Macon woman in need of medical help.
Deputies are trying to locate 73-year-old Sandra Joan Orr. They say she has a medical issue and may appear disoriented.
Deputes say she was last seen getting into her friend’s 2013 Silver Toyota Corolla with a tag number PVV8402. And Orr drove off from her home in the 1400 block of Griffin Road.
Orr has white hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3″ and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.