UPDATE (Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
18925
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  443,822 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 6. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1248 6723.78 40 108
Atkinson 538 6458.58 9 73
Bacon 666 5840.06 20 52
Baker 108 3465.98 6 21
Baldwin 2564 5771.14 69 190
Banks 827 4138.72 12 100
Barrow 3442 3984.58 58 318
Bartow 4776 4311.6 102 380
Ben Hill 982 5899.67 35 97
Berrien 626 3247.56 18 30
Bibb 7628 5013.47 224 979
Bleckley 561 4369.84 30 36
Brantley 559 2911.16 18 47
Brooks 650 4133.02 26 56
Bryan 1484 3791.81 16 108
Bulloch 3362 4230.69 35 153
Burke 1028 4601.2 13 101
Butts 932 3702.23 45 65
Calhoun 294 4654.11 11 53
Camden 1841 3414.06 18 86
Candler 584 5388.95 27 46
Carroll 4271 3555.64 86 229
Catoosa 2224 3233.92 29 101
Charlton 717 5410.91 11 38
Chatham 10940 3744.32 204 920
Chattahoochee 2025 18838.96 1 16
Chattooga 1171 4728.26 32 86
Cherokee 9739 3652.81 114 640
Clarke 7037 5422.29 55 284
Clay 127 4448.34 3 9
Clayton 10365 3400.17 198 789
Clinch 495 7436.9 13 37
Cobb 27949 3535.22 502 2198
Coffee 2764 6421.63 72 383
Colquitt 2301 5069.06 43 179
Columbia 5681 3581.27 75 238
Cook 819 4696.91 19 72
Coweta 3831 2520.38 71 184
Crawford 240 1962.71 6 28
Crisp 738 3311.05 26 91
Dade 553 3421.61 7 37
Dawson 1210 4478 11 115
Decatur 1420 5394.73 41 107
DeKalb 27620 3482.3 449 2695
Dodge 727 3566.35 39 66
Dooly 440 3283.58 18 59
Dougherty 3502 3895.22 199 699
Douglas 5283 3477.81 86 532
Early 622 6130.49 37 45
Echols 282 7105.06 2 10
Effingham 2141 3343.95 32 136
Elbert 955 5040.91 21 86
Emanuel 1293 5705.08 43 95
Evans 527 4931.22 8 52
Fannin 1052 3996.96 30 91
Fayette 2877 2447.59 62 157
Floyd 5350 5354.5 83 444
Forsyth 6680 2645.47 65 464
Franklin 1242 5323.85 19 88
Fulton 39566 3599.59 683 2963
Gilmer 1269 4039.21 29 113
Glascock 66 2181.82 2 5
Glynn 4227 4912.43 115 352
Gordon 3225 5555.65 55 175
Grady 932 3797.88 27 108
Greene 675 3606.35 26 64
Gwinnett 38978 4013.61 513 3229
Habersham 2496 5449.78 82 287
Hall 13169 6381.91 199 1296
Hancock 520 6346.88 47 71
Haralson 932 3033.66 20 41
Harris 995 2866.44 28 99
Hart 794 3041.33 20 82
Heard 316 2554.57 8 22
Henry 8187 3413.16 132 345
Houston 4502 2866.8 104 427
Irwin 429 4547.86 11 43
Jackson 3454 4623.83 53 265
Jasper 303 2133.95 5 23
Jeff Davis 849 5604.7 30 78
Jefferson 986 6438.97 38 96
Jenkins 488 5690.3 34 69
Johnson 469 4854.57 28 71
Jones 778 2721.14 20 62
Lamar 589 3044.4 23 54
Lanier 348 3361.99 7 16
Laurens 2303 4869.33 108 212
Lee 846 2822.73 32 111
Liberty 1537 2482.88 29 131
Lincoln 286 3520 9 34
Long 328 1647 5 18
Lowndes 5431 4607.31 95 237
Lumpkin 1345 3979.05 19 132
Macon 308 2371.42 15 58
Madison 1126 3731.32 13 76
Marion 221 2664.9 10 24
McDuffie 814 3769.04 21 88
McIntosh 373 2560.58 8 38
Meriwether 657 3125.59 19 85
Miller 358 6210.96 2 21
Mitchell 918 4162.13 49 158
Monroe 953 3437.08 59 102
Montgomery 401 4347.35 9 27
Morgan 605 3161.25 7 48
Murray 1933 4801.17 23 113
Muscogee 7160 3736.44 191 733
Newton 3571 3178.35 107 358
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17938 0 222 757
Oconee 1113 2666.7 35 85
Oglethorpe 528 3464.57 13 50
Paulding 4330 2509.53 83 182
Peach 984 3594.52 28 115
Pickens 1106 3298.54 14 84
Pierce 753 3852.65 26 90
Pike 489 2592.79 12 42
Polk 2060 4737.59 34 189
Pulaski 391 3589.46 25 41
Putnam 934 4267.76 30 80
Quitman 45 1961.64 1 7
Rabun 651 3832.57 12 76
Randolph 348 5152.5 30 61
Richmond 10023 4955.99 200 731
Rockdale 2745 2890.69 56 379
Schley 135 2559.24 2 17
Screven 472 3395.68 11 49
Seminole 493 6056.51 12 40
Spalding 2007 2904.07 77 234
Stephens 1629 6187.33 45 160
Stewart 582 9495.84 17 83
Sumter 1069 3636.18 69 214
Talbot 208 3377.72 8 29
Taliaferro 39 2389.71 0 2
Tattnall 1048 4124.2 21 75
Taylor 289 3631.57 13 37
Telfair 523 3343.13 26 51
Terrell 365 4310.85 32 78
Thomas 1811 4075.98 78 183
Tift 2447 5993.14 68 268
Toombs 1685 6244.67 61 125
Towns 583 4844.61 22 75
Treutlen 334 4890.91 14 34
Troup 3388 4811.54 119 370
Turner 385 4767.21 24 56
Twiggs 264 3264.9 15 58
Union 1122 4428.66 37 117
Unknown 2310 0 1 36
Upson 962 3661 71 106
Walker 2728 3918.98 51 122
Walton 3101 3236.48 78 267
Ware 1922 5360.78 72 218
Warren 192 3685.22 6 30
Washington 1007 4960.1 20 61
Wayne 1513 5047.71 45 143
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 24
White 1399 4405.19 28 146
Whitfield 8243 7875.08 88 405
Wilcox 303 3447.1 25 56
Wilkes 385 3844.62 8 48
Wilkinson 431 4832.38 18 76
Worth 668 3316.45 35 108
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,845,825 (4,476,052 reported molecular tests; 369,773 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 443,822 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 36,039 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,971 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 6, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleDeputies make additional arrest in connection to homicide at Riverbend Apartments
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!