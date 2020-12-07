UPDATE: Man wanted for homicide in Macon turns himself in

UPDATE – Monday, December 7, 2020 at 8:45 a.m.

29 year old Jeremy Brown is now in custody. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Brown’s father took him to the Sherriff’s Office and he turned himself in at 4 a.m.

Brown is now in the Bibb County Jail and is charged with murder. He’s being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for another after a deadly shooting in Macon Sunday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 31 year old Jamal Reid and his girlfriend got into a fight in the 4000 block of Shearwater Drive around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators say 29 year old Jeremy Brown pulled out a gun and fired several shots. Reid was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown left before deputies arrived.

If anyone knows where Brown is, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

 



