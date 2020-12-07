UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting 15 year old boy turns himself in

UPDATE – Monday, December 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

18 year old Semaj Martin is now in custody. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Martin told investigators early Monday morning that he wanted to turn himself in.

Investigators say they met Martin at the Sheriff’s Office and interviewed him. He was taken to the Bibb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault. He’s being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15 year old boy is in the hospital after being shot on a front porch in Macon Sunday afternoon.

Bibb County Deputies say the boy was shot around 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street. They say the boy was shot several times in the upper body and is in critical condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Investigators are looking for 18 year old Semaj Martin in connection to the shooting. Investigators say he is five feet, eight inches tall and around 200 pounds.

If anyone knows where Martin is, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

