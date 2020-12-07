Man wanted for robbing Circle K gas station in Macon at gunpoint

Photo of suspect (provided by: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station in Macon at gunpoint early Monday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Circle K gas station at 997 Gray Highway just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man threw a brick through a locked door and entered the gas station’s store with a gun. He demanded that the clerk give him money and then ran when got some cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.