Staying chilly Tuesday

It has been a cool and breezy day in Middle Georgia and we will be continuing that trend overnight and into Tuesday.
Sunshine returns Tuesday, but temperatures will likely not be warming much more than they did today.
We will continue to see some breezy conditions through the day Tuesday, but it won’t be quite as gusty as it was today and tonight.
By Wednesday we will start to see more high pressure pushing in from the west. This will bring in westerly winds and a slight warm up by Wednesday.
We really get warm through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 60’s Thursday and Friday, as well as plenty of sunshine all week.
Rain returns to the forecast by Saturday afternoon/evening.
There are still some questions about how this front will come together regarding the rain, but expect scattered showers to be possible through Sunday.
A quiet week of weather, will be leading to some storms and a nice warm up for the weekend.
Next week will likely be starting dry and cooler depending on the timing of the weekend cold front.