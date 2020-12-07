Cooler temperatures to start off work week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a few overnight showers, we will clear out this afternoon as temperatures run below average.
TODAY.
High temperatures will only make it into the middle 50’s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be a breezy afternoon as well with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s under a clear sky.
Tomorrow morning’s wind chill will be in the middle 20’s.
TOMORROW.
More of the same is on the way for your Tuesday. High’s will be slightly cooler in the low to middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be back below the freezing mark.
WEEK AHEAD.
We will stay dry throughout the work week as temperatures climb back into the upper 60’s by the weekend. Our next best rain chance returns with a cold front on Saturday.
