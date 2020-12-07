Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Duncan say no to Georgia special session

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special session of Georgia’s General Assembly requested by four Georgia Senators will not happen.

Last night Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan released a joint statement explaining why they turned down the request.

The document says that the special session is “not an option that is allowed under state or federal law.”

It goes on to explain that the Georgia General Assembly decided that the state’s presidential electors are determined by the winner of the popular vote in the 1960’s.

Therefore, changing the process that process after the November 3rd election is unconstitutional.