Health District offers self-administered COVID tests at all locations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Starting December 7, North Central Health District plans to offer self-administered COVID tests at their 13 testing sites.
Public information officer Michael Hokanson says the tests are more cost-effective. They also help reduce the risk of infection for the healthcare providers who perform the tests.
The health district previously offered nasopharyngeal swab testing administered by healthcare providers at the testing sites.
