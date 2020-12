Listen to the content of this post:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There has been an accident on I-16 Eastbound before State Route 96 in Twiggs County involving one car and four trailer trucks. This is according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT announced on Twitter that all lanes are blocked at this time. Officials expect all Lanes to be clear by 11:30 a.m. today.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.