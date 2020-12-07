Listen to the content of this post:

KENNESAW, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kennesaw State University locked down its Marietta campus after a deadly shooting less than one mile away.

Marietta Police say that a man shot and killed a woman at a nearby restaurant. Afterward, the suspect fled the scene on foot toward the campus.

After the shooting, Kennesaw sent out tweet and text alerts to students. The messages said that “an armed intruder” had been reported on campus.

The university instructed students to seek shelter, lock their doors, and turn off their lights. The lockdown was lifted after police caught the suspect.

Marietta Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim at this time.