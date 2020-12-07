Perry church holds week-long prayer event at local city halls

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The recent violence in Middle Georgia has a local church covering communities in prayer.
Pastors at the In His Glory Praise and Worship Center in Perry took part in a week-long City to City Prayer event. Pastors James and Alma Parker say orders from the Lord directed them to hold morning prayers December 1-7th.
Prayers started on Tuesday around the flag at Perry City Hall. Prayers then moved to the Perry Police Department, Perry Fire Department and the Georgia Highway State Patrol Office in Perry.
Prayer events also took place at city halls in Byron and Warner Robins.
The week wrapped up the morning of Monday, December 7th with prayer outside the Macon-Bibb Government Center.
