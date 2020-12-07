How to: register to vote for January 5 runoff election, check registration status, cast absentee ballot

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Voter registration for the January 5th runoff election ends today.

If you plan to register, you must meet the following requirements.

You must a legal citizen of the United States

Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

You have to be a legal resident of the county you are voting in

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

Be 18 years old, or will be 18 by January 5th

You can register to vote or check your voter registration status online here on the Secretary of State’s website.

You can also register to vote by mail by downloading and completing this registration application from the Secretary of State’s website. Mail-in registration forms have to be postmarked today.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on December 7th. If you can’t vote during those times, you can either vote early or send in an absentee ballot.

You will need a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card to cast your ballot.