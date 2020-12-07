Trailer trucks, car crash on I-16 causing oil spill

|
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County’s Sheriff Office and Emergency Management Agency responded to a crash on I-16 Eastbound around 11 a.m. Monday.
The accident happened on I-16 East near State Route 96. It involved one car and four trailer trucks.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that all lanes were blocked due to the crash creating an oil spill.
Deputies say the road was initially closed at exit 18 but moved toward exit 12. They say exit 18 could not handle the rerouted traffic from the highway.
Deputies say clearance took longer than they expected. However, GDOT says the roads are now open.
We have no confirmed injuries at this time.