UPDATE (Monday, December 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
18998
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  448,683 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 7. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1254 6756.1 41 112
Atkinson 545 6542.62 9 75
Bacon 669 5866.36 20 52
Baker 108 3465.98 6 21
Baldwin 2590 5829.66 70 193
Banks 846 4233.81 12 103
Barrow 3483 4032.04 59 321
Bartow 4835 4364.86 102 380
Ben Hill 995 5977.77 35 97
Berrien 628 3257.94 18 31
Bibb 7744 5089.71 224 979
Bleckley 563 4385.42 30 36
Brantley 565 2942.4 18 47
Brooks 652 4145.74 26 56
Bryan 1494 3817.36 16 108
Bulloch 3374 4245.79 35 153
Burke 1036 4637.01 13 101
Butts 948 3765.79 45 67
Calhoun 295 4669.94 11 53
Camden 1848 3427.05 18 86
Candler 585 5398.17 27 46
Carroll 4331 3605.59 88 232
Catoosa 2261 3287.72 30 102
Charlton 728 5493.92 11 38
Chatham 11038 3777.86 204 926
Chattahoochee 2044 19015.72 1 16
Chattooga 1188 4796.9 32 86
Cherokee 9849 3694.06 114 648
Clarke 7082 5456.97 55 286
Clay 127 4448.34 3 9
Clayton 10436 3423.46 198 793
Clinch 496 7451.92 13 37
Cobb 28263 3574.93 504 2204
Coffee 2810 6528.51 72 389
Colquitt 2314 5097.7 43 179
Columbia 5781 3644.31 76 239
Cook 819 4696.91 19 72
Coweta 3876 2549.98 71 185
Crawford 249 2036.31 6 29
Crisp 741 3324.51 26 91
Dade 556 3440.17 7 37
Dawson 1218 4507.61 11 115
Decatur 1431 5436.52 41 108
DeKalb 27841 3510.16 451 2724
Dodge 733 3595.78 40 66
Dooly 444 3313.43 18 59
Dougherty 3523 3918.58 200 704
Douglas 5347 3519.94 87 535
Early 624 6150.21 37 45
Echols 283 7130.26 2 10
Effingham 2151 3359.57 32 136
Elbert 961 5072.58 22 86
Emanuel 1296 5718.32 43 95
Evans 527 4931.22 8 52
Fannin 1066 4050.15 30 91
Fayette 2919 2483.33 62 157
Floyd 5418 5422.55 84 445
Forsyth 6821 2701.31 66 465
Franklin 1253 5371 19 89
Fulton 39958 3635.25 684 2978
Gilmer 1292 4112.42 29 113
Glascock 66 2181.82 2 5
Glynn 4234 4920.57 117 353
Gordon 3253 5603.89 55 176
Grady 936 3814.18 27 109
Greene 682 3643.75 26 65
Gwinnett 39375 4054.49 513 3247
Habersham 2525 5513.1 82 290
Hall 13329 6459.44 199 1304
Hancock 520 6346.88 46 70
Haralson 954 3105.27 21 42
Harris 1003 2889.49 28 99
Hart 807 3091.12 20 83
Heard 318 2570.74 8 22
Henry 8299 3459.85 132 346
Houston 4567 2908.19 104 426
Irwin 430 4558.46 11 44
Jackson 3499 4684.07 53 268
Jasper 308 2169.17 5 23
Jeff Davis 850 5611.3 30 78
Jefferson 988 6452.03 38 96
Jenkins 488 5690.3 34 69
Johnson 470 4864.92 29 71
Jones 789 2759.61 20 62
Lamar 590 3049.57 23 54
Lanier 348 3361.99 7 16
Laurens 2326 4917.96 109 212
Lee 848 2829.4 32 111
Liberty 1555 2511.95 29 131
Lincoln 288 3544.62 9 35
Long 332 1667.09 5 19
Lowndes 5459 4631.06 95 238
Lumpkin 1353 4002.72 19 133
Macon 313 2409.92 15 58
Madison 1143 3787.65 13 78
Marion 221 2664.9 10 24
McDuffie 826 3824.61 21 88
McIntosh 378 2594.91 8 38
Meriwether 660 3139.87 19 86
Miller 360 6245.66 2 21
Mitchell 926 4198.4 49 158
Monroe 958 3455.12 59 102
Montgomery 403 4369.04 9 27
Morgan 608 3176.93 7 48
Murray 1957 4860.78 25 113
Muscogee 7245 3780.8 191 737
Newton 3618 3220.18 107 361
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18286 0 224 763
Oconee 1133 2714.62 35 85
Oglethorpe 533 3497.38 13 50
Paulding 4374 2535.03 83 184
Peach 991 3620.09 28 116
Pickens 1117 3331.35 14 85
Pierce 754 3857.76 26 90
Pike 497 2635.21 12 44
Polk 2070 4760.59 34 189
Pulaski 395 3626.18 25 41
Putnam 944 4313.46 30 82
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 671 3950.31 12 77
Randolph 348 5152.5 30 61
Richmond 10272 5079.11 200 742
Rockdale 2787 2934.92 56 387
Schley 134 2540.28 2 17
Screven 472 3395.68 11 49
Seminole 498 6117.94 12 41
Spalding 2020 2922.88 78 237
Stephens 1641 6232.91 45 161
Stewart 582 9495.84 17 84
Sumter 1073 3649.78 69 214
Talbot 209 3393.96 8 29
Taliaferro 40 2450.98 0 2
Tattnall 1057 4159.62 21 76
Taylor 292 3669.26 13 38
Telfair 525 3355.92 26 53
Terrell 372 4393.53 32 78
Thomas 1832 4123.25 78 183
Tift 2468 6044.58 68 269
Toombs 1694 6278.03 61 125
Towns 585 4861.23 22 76
Treutlen 334 4890.91 14 34
Troup 3406 4837.11 119 371
Turner 389 4816.74 24 56
Twiggs 264 3264.9 15 58
Union 1131 4464.18 37 117
Unknown 2373 0 1 36
Upson 962 3661 71 107
Walker 2762 3967.82 53 124
Walton 3167 3305.36 78 270
Ware 1925 5369.15 72 218
Warren 193 3704.41 6 30
Washington 1017 5009.36 20 62
Wayne 1526 5091.08 45 143
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 24
White 1413 4449.27 28 148
Whitfield 8331 7959.15 94 412
Wilcox 306 3481.23 25 57
Wilkes 387 3864.59 8 48
Wilkinson 434 4866.02 18 77
Worth 678 3366.1 36 109
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,892,137 (4,521,060 reported molecular tests; 371,077 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 448,683 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 36,270 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,007 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:57 p.m. ET on Monday, December 7, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

