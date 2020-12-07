City of Warner Robins closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins says that its citizens may experience a delay in service due to a spike of COVID-19 exposure among their employees.

This is according to a news release from city officials.

According to the news release, the City Hall drive-thru will be closed on December 7 and 8. It will reopen on Wednesday, December 9.

Billing, account, and contact information

Citizens can find new account and disconnect paperwork at www.wrga.gov. Customers can also email Mandy Stella at mstella@wrga.gov or Pam McKinney at pmckinney@wrga.gov.

The City of Warner Robins will suspend disconnects and waive late fees until February 1, 2021. City officials say this does not waive or cancel your bill. They urge citizens to make payments in the drive-thru, night box, by phone or online.