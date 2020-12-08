Man arrested for early Tuesday morning shooting in Macon

By
Amanda Corna
-
Reginald Braxton (photo provided by: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after an early morning shooting.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 26 year old Tavern Downing Jr., who was shot several times, at Inside Town Homes at 2140 Ingleside Avenue just after 2 a.m. Downing is critical, but stable condition at Medical Center Navicent Health.

Deputies arrested 24 year old Reginald Braxton for the shooting. He’s charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Bibb County Jail.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

