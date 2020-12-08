Warming trend starts Wednesday in Middle GA

After a chilly couple of days, Middle Georgia begins a warming period.

Highs will be warming to the low 60’s by tomorrow afternoon as high pressure to our southwest pushes closer to the area.

This will finally push the cold, arctic air out of Middle Georgia, allowing us to warm up.

As the high pressure moves closer to Middle Georgia we will be warming to the upper 60’s and even low 70’s by Saturday.

This will be ahead of our next chance of rain that moves in as early as Saturday night. We will also be seeing small increase in humidity.

There are still some question about timing and how much rain we will see over the weekend.

Some models are showing rain lingering through Monday morning, with colder air following. We are going to have to watch this forecast closely as we get closer to the weekend.

So we should see a pretty nice end to the week, but all of our uncertainty falls on the weekend.

Stay tuned through the week for the latest updates.

