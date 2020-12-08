Cool, sunny day ahead

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will continue to run below average today before warmer weather returns beginning tomorrow.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 50’s across the area. The average high this time of year runs in the low 60’s. Dry, cool conditions this afternoon will turn chilly again tonight as sub-freezing temperatures return.
TOMORROW.
Our warm up begins tomorrow with highs returning to the low 60’s. We will stay sunny and rain free as well!
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Dry conditions will continue through the rest of the work week and into parts of Saturday before a cold front moves through. Temperatures will be warming into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by the end of the week as well.
