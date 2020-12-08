Deputies looking for afternoon convenience store robber

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
10
Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

A sheriff’s office news release says it happened at around 3:15 at First Dani Store at 1286 Anthony Road.

Deputies were told a male entered the store with a gun and demanded money before receiving cash and fleeing on foot.

The suspect’s photo is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleWarming trend starts Wednesday in Middle GA
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!