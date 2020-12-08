Deputies looking for afternoon convenience store robber

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store Tuesday afternoon.
A sheriff’s office news release says it happened at around 3:15 at First Dani Store at 1286 Anthony Road.
Deputies were told a male entered the store with a gun and demanded money before receiving cash and fleeing on foot.
The suspect’s photo is attached.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
