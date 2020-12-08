|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Dublin City Hall will remain closed in an effort to protect residents and workers.
Instead of allowing people inside the building, residents will now use a drive-thru and walk-up window. Dublin officials say the window will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Blake Daniels, the City Clerk, says the window will make it safer to pay bills and take care of other city business.
“It is an opportunity for our customers to have some contact. As far as something longer than a drive-thru interaction,” Daniels said. “They have the opportunity to come up and talk to someone.”
Both the drive-thru and window allow residents to pay property taxes and utility billing.
City officials ask that residents wear a mask when using either service. The city asks immunocompromised individuals to use their website to pay their bills.
Dublin City Hall is located at 100 S Church Street.
Click here to visit the website