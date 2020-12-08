Dublin City Schools plans virtual learning day for students, cleaning day for staff

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools will make the last day of school before the Christmas break, December 16th, a virtual learning day for students. According to Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams this will allow teachers and staff to organize and sanitize spaces prior to the break.
“This will allow us to ensure that we leave the campuses clean, safe, and ready to receive students when we return from the Christmas holidays,” said Dr. Williams.
Additionally, the district is planning to release a Winter Learning Environment Options Survey on December 14th.
This survey must be completed and returned by January 7th to make sure a student’s learning environment choice is secured for the second Semester.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up