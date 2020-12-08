Dublin City Schools plans virtual learning day for students, cleaning day for staff

Dublin City Schools will make the last day of school before the Christmas break, December 16th, a virtual learning day for students.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
12
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools will make the last day of school before the Christmas break, December 16th, a virtual learning day for students. According to Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams this will allow teachers and staff to organize and sanitize spaces prior to the break.

“This will allow us to ensure that we leave the campuses clean, safe, and ready to receive students when we return from the Christmas holidays,” said Dr. Williams.

Additionally, the district is planning to release a Winter Learning Environment Options Survey on December 14th.

This survey must be completed and returned by January 7th to make sure a student’s learning environment choice is secured for the second Semester.

