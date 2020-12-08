Dublin City Schools plans virtual learning day for students, cleaning day for staff

Dublin City Schools will make the last day of school before the Christmas break, December 16th, a virtual learning day for students.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – December 16th will be a virtual learning day for students who attend Dublin City Schools.

This will be the last day of school before Christmas break.

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams says that this will give teachers and staff time to organize and sanitize before the break begins.

“This will allow us to ensure that we leave the campuses clean, safe, and ready to receive students when we return from the Christmas holidays,” says Williams.

Additionally, the district plans to release a Winter Learning Environment Options Survey on December 14th.

Parents should complete and return the survey by January 7th. The survey will help secure each student’s learning environment choices for the second semester.

