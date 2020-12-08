Georgia Democratic Party hosts Ballot Box Tour ahead of January runoff

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Democratic Party kicked off its
Ballot Box Tour to raise early-voting awareness in Macon Tuesday. The group plans to visit cities throughout the state.
Macon-Bibb County commissioner-elect Seth Clark and Georgia State Representative James Beverly spoke at the news conference.
They reminded voters to get their absentee ballots in early.
Important dates
- Mail-in absentee ballot before January 1
- The Georgia Senate runoff election happens on January 5