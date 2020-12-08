Georgia SOS Office asks GBI to assist with investigations related to election

|
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office with investigations related to the 2020 General Election.
That’s according to a GBI statement Tuesday night, which said the Secretary of State’s Office requested the assistance.
“The GBI’s role will be to assist in investigating specific cases identified by the SOS’s Office,” the release said. “GBI agents will conduct interviews and investigate acts regarding allegations of fraud as reported to the SOS’s Office.”
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the request last week, announcing there were at least 250 open investigations related to the election.
“In order for Georgians to receive a timely conclusion to these important investigations, I thank the secretary for formally requesting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistance in order to provide additional manpower and resources,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Highly qualified GBI personnel will work alongside law enforcement officers within the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure that Georgia’s election laws are followed and the investigations are completed as soon as appropriate.”
The GBI release said any questionable election-related activity should be directed to the SOS’s Office here.
Georgia re-certified the election results Monday following a third recount.
