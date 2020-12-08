Hooked On Science: Foamy Christmas Tree

Listen to the content of this post:

FOAMY CHRISTMAS TREE

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

Ingredients

Explanation

Mix together two secret ingredients. After doing this, you will get the foamy Christmas tree. Those two ingredients create a chemical reaction. It’s called an exothermic reaction, gives a lot of heat off and it creates a whole lot of foam.