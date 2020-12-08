New service window at Dublin City Hall to help residents safely pay bills

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
10
Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The City of Dublin plans to keep its city hall closed in an effort to protect residents and workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of allowing people inside city hall to pay bills, the city now has a drive-thru and walkup window.

Dublin officials say the window will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Blake Daniels, the city clerk of Dublin, says the window will make it safer to pay bills and take care of other city business.

“It is an opportunity for our customers to have some contact as far as something longer than a drive-thru interaction,” Daniels said. “They have the opportunity to come up and talk to someone.”

Both the drive-thru and window allow residents to pay property taxes and utility billing.

City officials ask that residents wear a mask when using either service. The city asks immunocompromised individuals to use their website to pay their bills.

Click here to visit website

Previous articleDublin City Schools plans virtual learning day for students, cleaning day for staff
Next articleWarming trend starts Wednesday in Middle GA
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.