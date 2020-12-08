New service window at Dublin City Hall to help residents safely pay bills

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The City of Dublin plans to keep its city hall closed in an effort to protect residents and workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of allowing people inside city hall to pay bills, the city now has a drive-thru and walkup window.
Dublin officials say the window will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Blake Daniels, the city clerk of Dublin, says the window will make it safer to pay bills and take care of other city business.
“It is an opportunity for our customers to have some contact as far as something longer than a drive-thru interaction,” Daniels said. “They have the opportunity to come up and talk to someone.”
Both the drive-thru and window allow residents to pay property taxes and utility billing.
City officials ask that residents wear a mask when using either service. The city asks immunocompromised individuals to use their website to pay their bills.
