Pace Center for Girls expands services to Middle Georgia

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Pace Center for Girls expands its services to Middle Georgia with grant funding.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Pace Center for Girls will expand their services to Macon-Bibb and Peach counties.
The Florida nonprofit helps vulnerable girls find pathways to success.
A $425,000 grant from the US Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is making the expansion possible.
The grant will serve more than 100 girls and families with counseling and therapy services through September 2023.