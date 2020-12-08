Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 30-December 6

|
Restaurant Report Card: November 30-December 6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 30 and Sunday, December 6, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2020
Starbucks
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Bibb County:
Los Comales – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2020
Danis Concession – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2020
Rubix Cube – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last inspection Date: 12-06-2020
Leballa Morelia Tacos y Frutas – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2020
Daniel’s Concessions – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2020
El Torito de Chapela – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2020
Tacos Sige – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2020
Zaxby’s
4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2020
McDonald’s
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2020
Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2020
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Buffalo Wild Wings
169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Ocmulgee Brewpub
484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Macon Beer Company
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Waffle House
6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Chick-fil-A
5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Residence Inn – Macon (Food Service)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Downtown Grill
562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Pin Strikes (Food Service)
4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Barberitos
652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Burger King
3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Crawford County:
Crawford County High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2020
Dodge County:
Mei’s Japanese Express
321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Dooly County:
Subway/Social Bean Coffee & Donuts
824 PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Houston County:
Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2020
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Mekong Deli
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Abba House
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Schultze’s
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Jade’s Gourmet Popcorn
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Jasper County:
Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Jones County:
Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2020
Laurens County:
Lou Ann’s
1010 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Firehouse Subs
2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
DP Wings
2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Peach County:
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Putnam County:
Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Arby’s
106 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2020
Taylor County:
Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Treutlen County:
Viking Nutrition
682 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Maryland’s Fried Chicken
102 SMITH STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Upson County:
Waffle House
1063 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
Washington County:
T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2020
Brentwood School (Food Service)
725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2020
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2020
