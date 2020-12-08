Fifth suspect wanted in connection to Sherry Drive shooting turns himself in

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators say 18-year-old Ricky Tyron Brown III turned himself in connection with a September 24th shooting incident that happened on Sherry Drive in Macon.
Investigators say that Brown was the fifth suspect arrested in connection to the incident. On Thursday, December 3 at around 8:30 p.m., Brown turned himself over to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky Tyron Brown III charges
Deputies have Brown in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. Brown faces (2) two counts of aggravated assault.
This is an ongoing investigation.
BSO and Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.