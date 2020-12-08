UPDATE (Tuesday, December 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  452,369 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1257 6772.26 41 112
Atkinson 548 6578.63 9 78
Bacon 670 5875.13 20 53
Baker 109 3498.07 6 21
Baldwin 2601 5854.42 70 194
Banks 855 4278.85 12 103
Barrow 3520 4074.88 59 322
Bartow 4880 4405.49 102 380
Ben Hill 999 6001.8 35 98
Berrien 631 3273.5 18 32
Bibb 7802 5127.83 224 990
Bleckley 565 4401 30 36
Brantley 566 2947.61 18 47
Brooks 658 4183.89 26 56
Bryan 1497 3825.02 16 108
Bulloch 3380 4253.34 35 154
Burke 1044 4672.81 13 101
Butts 955 3793.6 45 68
Calhoun 295 4669.94 11 53
Camden 1851 3432.61 18 86
Candler 585 5398.17 27 48
Carroll 4355 3625.57 88 232
Catoosa 2304 3350.25 32 105
Charlton 727 5486.38 11 38
Chatham 11081 3792.58 204 927
Chattahoochee 2065 19211.09 1 16
Chattooga 1200 4845.35 32 86
Cherokee 9902 3713.94 114 655
Clarke 7120 5486.25 55 287
Clay 127 4448.34 3 9
Clayton 10594 3475.29 199 795
Clinch 497 7466.95 13 38
Cobb 28542 3610.22 509 2210
Coffee 2835 6586.59 72 395
Colquitt 2331 5135.15 43 179
Columbia 5802 3657.54 77 240
Cook 826 4737.05 19 73
Coweta 3904 2568.4 71 186
Crawford 250 2044.49 6 30
Crisp 745 3342.46 26 92
Dade 559 3458.73 7 37
Dawson 1228 4544.61 11 115
Decatur 1436 5455.51 41 108
DeKalb 28122 3545.59 452 2728
Dodge 741 3635.03 40 67
Dooly 444 3313.43 19 59
Dougherty 3526 3921.92 199 702
Douglas 5382 3542.98 88 538
Early 626 6169.92 37 46
Echols 283 7130.26 2 10
Effingham 2155 3365.82 32 137
Elbert 962 5077.86 22 86
Emanuel 1302 5744.79 43 96
Evans 526 4921.87 8 51
Fannin 1072 4072.95 30 91
Fayette 2939 2500.34 62 158
Floyd 5458 5462.59 84 444
Forsyth 6895 2730.62 66 473
Franklin 1260 5401 19 89
Fulton 40512 3685.65 688 2992
Gilmer 1303 4147.44 29 113
Glascock 66 2181.82 2 5
Glynn 4240 4927.54 117 355
Gordon 3282 5653.84 55 176
Grady 940 3830.48 27 109
Greene 683 3649.09 26 66
Gwinnett 39910 4109.58 513 3263
Habersham 2547 5561.14 82 291
Hall 13471 6528.26 199 1312
Hancock 520 6346.88 46 70
Haralson 962 3131.31 21 42
Harris 1008 2903.89 28 99
Hart 814 3117.94 20 85
Heard 321 2594.99 8 22
Henry 8394 3499.45 132 347
Houston 4603 2931.12 104 426
Irwin 433 4590.27 11 44
Jackson 3531 4726.91 53 269
Jasper 310 2183.25 5 23
Jeff Davis 857 5657.51 30 78
Jefferson 989 6458.56 38 96
Jenkins 488 5690.3 34 69
Johnson 471 4875.27 29 71
Jones 793 2773.6 20 63
Lamar 596 3080.58 23 54
Lanier 348 3361.99 7 16
Laurens 2333 4932.76 110 213
Lee 858 2862.77 32 111
Liberty 1567 2531.34 29 132
Lincoln 288 3544.62 9 36
Long 335 1682.15 5 19
Lowndes 5472 4642.09 95 241
Lumpkin 1359 4020.47 19 133
Macon 316 2433.02 15 58
Madison 1155 3827.42 13 78
Marion 221 2664.9 10 24
McDuffie 837 3875.54 21 91
McIntosh 385 2642.96 8 38
Meriwether 665 3163.65 19 86
Miller 361 6263.01 2 21
Mitchell 927 4202.94 49 158
Monroe 964 3476.76 59 103
Montgomery 403 4369.04 9 27
Morgan 610 3187.38 7 48
Murray 1963 4875.69 26 117
Muscogee 7277 3797.5 191 739
Newton 3639 3238.87 107 362
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18477 0 223 766
Oconee 1138 2726.6 35 85
Oglethorpe 536 3517.06 13 50
Paulding 4403 2551.84 83 184
Peach 998 3645.66 28 116
Pickens 1120 3340.29 14 86
Pierce 755 3862.88 26 91
Pike 500 2651.11 12 44
Polk 2085 4795.09 34 189
Pulaski 393 3607.82 25 41
Putnam 948 4331.73 30 83
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 679 3997.41 12 77
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 10299 5092.46 201 754
Rockdale 2809 2958.09 56 393
Schley 136 2578.2 2 17
Screven 474 3410.07 11 49
Seminole 497 6105.65 12 41
Spalding 2043 2956.16 78 239
Stephens 1655 6286.08 45 161
Stewart 584 9528.47 17 84
Sumter 1082 3680.4 69 214
Talbot 210 3410.2 8 29
Taliaferro 40 2450.98 0 2
Tattnall 1063 4183.23 21 76
Taylor 292 3669.26 13 38
Telfair 528 3375.1 27 54
Terrell 377 4452.58 33 80
Thomas 1843 4148 78 184
Tift 2486 6088.66 68 270
Toombs 1701 6303.97 61 127
Towns 598 4969.25 22 77
Treutlen 335 4905.55 14 35
Troup 3418 4854.15 119 372
Turner 391 4841.51 24 56
Twiggs 265 3277.27 15 58
Union 1150 4539.18 37 118
Unknown 2302 0 1 32
Upson 961 3657.19 71 107
Walker 2797 4018.1 53 124
Walton 3191 3330.41 78 272
Ware 1930 5383.09 72 219
Warren 194 3723.61 6 30
Washington 1022 5033.99 20 64
Wayne 1527 5094.42 45 144
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 24
White 1426 4490.21 28 149
Whitfield 8374 8000.23 95 425
Wilcox 308 3503.98 25 57
Wilkes 387 3864.59 8 48
Wilkinson 433 4854.8 18 78
Worth 682 3385.96 36 111
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,927,431 (4,555,443 reported molecular tests; 371,988 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 452,369 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 36,461 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,027 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

