Staying warm and dry Thursday

We finally saw a warm up today in Middle Georgia, after a few very cool days.
Middle Georgia will be continuing our warming trend as we head through the rest of the week, with highs Thursday warming to the upper 60’s.
In general high pressure will be keeping us mostly clear through the end of the week, with clouds beginning to increase by Friday afternoon/evening.
By Saturday afternoon, a cold front will approach the area bringing a chance for showers and some pockets of heavy rain to Middle Georgia.
Strong storms are not forecast for the weekend, but it is something we are watching for.
Another round of showers will be possible on Sunday evening, into Monday morning.
This rain will precede our big cool down that will take Middle Georgia from the upper 60’s to the mid 50’s.
Lows by next week will be returning to the 30’s.
A few areas could see freezing temps by early Tuesday morning, with a quick warm up to the upper 50’s.