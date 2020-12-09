Academy Sports, WRPD donate gifts to local kids

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to the pandemic, children will not be able to shop with a cop this year in Warner Robins. However the Warner Robins Police Department and Academy Sports + Outdoors still want to bring a little joy to local children.
The sporting goods store allowed children to go online and select a gift. From there, the store donated $1,000 worth of gifts.
Officers picked up the gifts Wednesday, and will deliver them to kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia.
Donations included sports equipment, outdoor gear, apparel, and footwear.
“We as a department did a fundraiser for the months of October, November, December. We were able to not shave and in doing so we had to pay $25 per month. With that fundraiser. We were able to raise a little over $4,000 for shop with the cop this year,” said the department’s Community relations officer Greg Martin.
This is the department’s first “Shop with a Cop” event of the year. The second is later this month.